Cage the Elephant on How John Carpenter Inspired Social Cues

Kyle Meredith With... Cage the Elephant

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Cage the Elephant guitarist Brad Shultz talks about how the band wanted to take a more “cinematic” approach to making their upcoming fifth album, Social Cues. They also touch on how horror films inspired the album, working with Beck’s father, David Campbell, and how depression and honesty relates to the band’s songwriting. Shultz even suggests there might be a longer movie in the future that ties into this new material.

(Buy: Tickets to Upcoming Cage the Elephant Shows)

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Buy: Check out Cage the Elephant vinyl here.