Cherry Glazerr on Their New Band-Themed Beer

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr goes over the band’s new record, Stuffed and Ready, the stories behind some of its tracks, and how the band worked mechanically to achieve their new sound. Creevy also discusses the band’s collaboration with Psychic Temple, which was recorded inside 24 hours. Finally, she dives deep into topics of self-worth, solitude, and men in power, in addition to sharing her ultimate dream of beating scalpers. Also: beer. Lots of it. And theirs!

