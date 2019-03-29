Girlpool on the Challenges of Transitioning as a Songwriter

Kyle Meredith With... Girlpool

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Girlpool’s Cleo Tucker goes deep into the band’s third studio album What Chaos Is Imaginary. Together, the two discuss their vocal affects of gender transitioning, writing separately for the first time, connecting with songs written at a much younger age, and the sociology of taking someone’s lyrics and repurposing it in the social media age. They also discuss the culture and absurdity in social media.

