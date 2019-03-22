Simple Minds Breaks Down 40 Years Worth of Music

Kyle Meredith With... Simple Minds

On the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr revisits the band’s humble beginnings, their sudden UK success with their 1979 debut Life in a Day, the political timelessness of 1989’s Street Fighting Years, their great lost 1999 album Our Secrets Are the Same, and their 2009 comeback effort Graffiti Soul. Catching a trend there? Find out why 2019 will be just as memorable as the other 9s.

