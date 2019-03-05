Menu
Lucy Dacus on Bruce Springsteen’s Influence, boygenius, and Supporting Phoebe Bridgers

She also details her 2019 song series project

by
on March 05, 2019, 1:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With Lucy Dacus

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

On the latest installment of Kyle Meredith With…, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus explains her 2019 EP project, which will include releasing several original songs and covers throughout the year around non-traditional holidays, like Bruce Springsteen’s birthday. She also discusses the impact of being in boygenius and offers her support for bandmate Phoebe Bridgers amidst her recent efforts to tell her story revolving around Ryan Adams and sexual abuse in the music industry.

