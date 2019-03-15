Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez On Trump’s America

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle interviews Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez the day of the Michael Cohen hearing to discuss modern-day politics. He also goes into how intercontinental travel influenced his new album, how his childhood shaped his views on parenting, and what fans can expect for the future of Delta Spirit.



