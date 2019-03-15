Menu
Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez On Trump’s America

Singer-songwriter also reflects on how parenthood shaped his new music

by
on March 15, 2019, 2:15pm
Kyle Meredith With... Matthew Logan Vasquez

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle interviews Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez the day of the Michael Cohen hearing to discuss modern-day politics. He also goes into how intercontinental travel influenced his new album, how his childhood shaped his views on parenting, and what fans can expect for the future of Delta Spirit.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

