Mercury Rev on Covering Bobbie Gentry and Working with Norah Jones

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Mercury Rev’s Grasshopper talks about the new Bobbie Gentry cover album, which features an all-star cast of vocalists, including Norah Jones, Margo Price, Phoebe Bridgers, and Game of Thrones’ Carice Van Houten. Grasshopper also discusses an upcoming project at Big Ears Festival, the progress of the band’s next album, and the parallels between the time when Bobbie Gentry’s music was originally released and today’s political scene.

