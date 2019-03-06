Corin Tucker Teases Sleater-Kinney’s Upcoming Ninth Album

Kyle Meredith With Corin Tucker

On the latest installment of Kyle Meredith With…, vocalist/guitarist Corin Tucker details her new album with Filthy Friends and shares a brief tease of Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming ninth studio album, which she describes as “psychic” and “a little more personal.” Tucker also touches on issues of immigration and climate change, as well as how Sleater-Kinney’s 1999 album, The Hot Rock, ties into their upcoming release.

