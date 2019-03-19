L7 announce 2019 reunion tour dates

L7

Reunited grunge rockers L7 recently announced their first album in two decades, Scatter the Rats. With the record set to drop May 3rd, the band has revealed a full North American tour schedule to support the release.

The Spring jaunt kicks off May 10th in Pomona, California, with further stops including Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Vancouver, and Portland. Also on the docket is a “very special intimate show” at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere. Dispersed through the schedule are appearances at Rancid’s The Bash Music & Craft Beer touring festival.



Find L7’s itinerary below, and snag tickets here. While you’re at it, prep for the shows by picking up some L7 vinyl over here.

L7 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Hance Park #

05/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Raceway #

05/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/22 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

05/23 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/28 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/02 – Englishtown, NJ @ Old Bay Raceway #

06/08 – Boise, ID @ Memorial Stadium #

06/09 – Tacoma, WA @ America’s Car Museum #

06/10 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/14 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/15 – San Jose, CA @ Santa Clara Fairgrounds #

06/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Murphy’s Park #

# = The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival

Revisit the Scatter the Rats lead single “Burn Baby”: