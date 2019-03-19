L7 announce 2019 reunion tour dates

Reunited grunge rockers L7 recently announced their first album in two decades, Scatter the Rats. With the record set to drop May 3rd, the band has revealed a full North American tour schedule to support the release.
The Spring jaunt kicks off May 10th in Pomona, California, with further stops including Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Vancouver, and Portland. Also on the docket is a “very special intimate show” at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere. Dispersed through the schedule are appearances at Rancid’s The Bash Music & Craft Beer touring festival.
Find L7’s itinerary below, and snag tickets here. While you’re at it, prep for the shows by picking up some L7 vinyl over here.
L7 2019 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Hance Park #
05/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Raceway #
05/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/22 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
05/23 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/28 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/02 – Englishtown, NJ @ Old Bay Raceway #
06/08 – Boise, ID @ Memorial Stadium #
06/09 – Tacoma, WA @ America’s Car Museum #
06/10 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/14 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/15 – San Jose, CA @ Santa Clara Fairgrounds #
06/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Murphy’s Park #
# = The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival
Revisit the Scatter the Rats lead single “Burn Baby”: