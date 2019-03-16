Lady Gaga crashes Fred Durst’s jazz show with surprise set of Frank Sinatra covers: Watch

Lady Gaga performs Frank Sinatra at The Black Rabbit

Every Thursday night, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst organizes a live jazz night at Los Angeles’ Black Rabbit Rose venue. This week, however, his plans were sent for a whirl when Lady Gaga stopped by for a surprise set.

As Rolling Stone reports, the recent Oscar winner crashed the festivities with a couple of Frank Sinatra covers, quipping to the crowd, “I’m here to ruin the party. I’m so sorry.” Oh please, like anyone was offended.



Keeping things thematically sound, she kicked things off with “Call Me Irresponsible”, telling everyone, “My whole life, you know, I’ve been called irresponsible. It doesn’t make me so mad because it’s kind of true … and I like to hear the truth.”

(Read: Lady Gaga says she’s “pregnant” with new album)

She then segued straight into what’s arguably Sinatra’s most iconic hit, “Fly Me to the Moon”, adding, “You know this one. So, if you want to sing along, I won’t be offended.” Judging from the video, most let Gaga do her thing.

Lately, she’s been performing both of the covers as part of the jazzy half to her Las Vegas residency. Though, as any self-respecting fan knows, she isn’t just partial to Sinatra as she kind of has Tony Bennett on speed dial.

Watch both performances below, catch up on your Gaga and Sinatra, and get your ass to Vegas, baby, to see the Fame Monster and destined EGOT winner in the flesh yourself.