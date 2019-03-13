Lady Gaga says she’s “pregnant” with new album

The magical chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper helped A Star is Born take home an Oscar and two Grammys. Their incredibly convincing portrayal of love — who will ever forget that super steamy Grammys “Shallow” duet? — has also inevitably spawned countless rumors that the two are an actual Hollywood item. The latest hot gossip making the rounds is that Lady Gaga is pregnant and Cooper is the proud papa.

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga sought to finally put an end to the rumor mill, but in doing so actually revealed a much bigger, and perhaps more exciting, announcement. “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with # LG6,” she wrote on Twitter.



And just like that, Lady Gaga has given fans a huge update on her new album, implying that the project is “gestating” and definitely on the way. Over the last 12 or so months, she’s been seen hitting the studio with producers such as SOPHIE (Charli XCX) and past collaborator BloodPop (HAIM, Justin Bieber). The forthcoming effort marks Lady Gaga’s sixth overall and follow-up to 2016’s Joanne.

A timetable for the new album is still unknown, but it’s worth noting Gaga’s busy schedule opens up in the fall, when her Las Vegas residency wraps up. Could Lady Gaga attempt to make a run at Best Album of 2019? We’ll see.

In the meantime, revisit her and Cooper’s jaw-dropping Grammys duet below, and pick up some Gaga vinyl here. To see more of her performance chops, you can look for tickets to her Vegas shows here.