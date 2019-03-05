Lamb of God’s Mark Morton unveils video for “Cross Off” featuring Chester Bennington: Watch

Chester Bennington and Mark Morton, courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton released his debut solo album, Anesthetic, this past Friday (March 1st), and today he unveiled the music video for the single “Cross Off” featuring the late Chester Bennington.

While there are no visuals of Bennington in the video, the Linkin Park singer’s powerful vocals help provide the soundtrack to the clip, which combines a dramatic narrative with footage of Morton performing the song with Trivium members Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, who both play on the track. The song recently cracked the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock airplay chart.



Morton’s Anesthetic album features a bevy of guest performers. Among the singers on other tracks are Mark Lanegan, Myles Kennedy, Jacoby Shaddix, Randy Blythe, and more.

In our recent interview with Morton, he told us of Bennington, “I can tell you from that experience that he was incredibly excited about music, very motivated about making and creating music. He was super energized about this song in particular. The idea of doing something in a heavy style and being able to scream again was something he was thrilled about.”

In support of the new album, which is available digitally here and on vinyl at Reverb LP, Morton will embark on a co-headlining tour with Light the Torch later this month. Dates can be seen here, with tickets available here.