Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe to counter Westboro Baptist Church protest with kazoo party

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

The Westboro Baptist Church asshats are at it again, and Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe is looking to drown them out — with kazoos!

Known for spewing hate against the LGBTQ community, among countless other groups of innocent people just trying to live their lives, the Westboro Baptist Church plans to descend upon the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond on Monday (March 11th) to protest the recent election Danica Roem into the of Virginia House of Delegates. Roem is the first openly transgender person to serve in any U.S. state legislature.



In addition to a career in politics, Roem was a vocalist in the melodic death metal band Cab Ride Home. Blythe, a Richmond resident who knows Roem personally, is ready to face the Westboro Baptist Church head on, organizing a “counter-party” in which he’ll be bringing 100 kazoos for people to drown the hate group out “with cheap buzzing plastic noise makers.”

The Lamb of God vocalist detailed the plan with a poignant and colorful Instagram post, complete with a photo of himself with Roem and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian:

ATTENTION! PEOPLE OF RICHMOND! CALLING ALL FREAKS, WEIRDOS, MISFITS, & REGULAR PEOPLE OF GOOD CONSCIOUS! This coming Monday, March 11, 2019, the buffoons of the #WESTBOROBAPTISTCHURCH (AKA the “God Hates Fags” losers) are coming to our fair city of Richmond, VA. They will be at our state Capitol at 9 am, then over by VCU at 9:45, spreading their bizarre brand of hate mongering. Why? They are protesting my friend, a fairly elected member of the Virginia House of Delegates, Danica Roem- Danica is an award-winning journalist, a heavy metal musician & all-around #RIPPER (who happens to be a trans-woman.)

These “Christians” are always picketing military funerals, Kansas City Chiefs football games, the funerals of people killed by natural disasters– their insane activities are too many to list. They even picketed at the funerals of #FredRogers & tried to find the funereal of #LeonardNimoy (but they failed- ha!) – WHO PROTESTS THE FUNERALS OF THOSE TWO GREATEST OF AMERICAN MISTERS, MISTER ROGERS & MISTER SPOCK?!?!? THEY PICKETED DIO’S FUNEREAL- oh, HELL NO. And these people are coming to MY TOWN?!??

They have left me no choice- in the name of all that is GOOD & JUST in this world, in the name of PUNK ROCK & HEAVY METAL, in the name of #MISTERROGERS & #MISTERSPOCK, IN THE NAME OF MY BELOVED FRIEND #DAVEBROCKIE (R.I.P.)… I COMMAND YOU TO JOIN ME FOR A COUNTER-PARTY!!! NOT a counter-PROTEST, because that would entail arguing with these idiots (which is USELESS), but a COUNTER-PARTY. I WILL BE BRINGING 100 KAZOOS- WE WILL HAVE A #KAZOO #CHAMPAGNEJAM. WE WILL PLAY THE “BENNY HILL” & “SANFORD & SONS” THEME SONGS. WE WILL DROWN THEM OUT WITH CHEAP BUZZING PLASTIC NOISE MAKERS. I will also be bringing a BRAND NEW 100 DOLLAR BILL as a CASH PRIZE for BEST COSTUME worn to the #COUNTERPARTY.

A hundred kazoos AND a hundred dollar prize?!?? IT’S ALMOST TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE. So Monday, MARCH 11, 2019, 9 AM, VIRGINIA STATE CAPITOL- PUT ON YOUR CORPSEPAINT, YOUR RAINBOW WIG, YOUR INFLATABLE SUMO WRESTLER COSTUME. FLY YOUR FREAK FLAG HIGH! LET’S PARTY!!!!!

Meanwhile, the Westboro Baptist Church’s plan has backfired so far, as a crowdfunding measure to raise money for Roem’s re-election campaign in reaction to the hate group’s protest has raised more than $30,000.

