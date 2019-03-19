Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Jim Jarmusch, Marc Urselli, and Balázs Pándi announce collaborative album

Lee Ranaldo/Jim Jarmusch/ Marc Urselli/Balazs Pandi, photo by William Semeraro

Art house folk rejoice!

Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo, legendary filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, producer and engineer Marc Urselli, and drummer Balázs Pándi have all come together for a new collaborative live album due out May 24th via Trost.



Dubbed, um, Lee Ranaldo/Jim Jarmusch/ Marc Urselli/Balazs Pandi, the three-track album captures an unlikely performance between the members that went down one night at Urselli’s EastSide Sound studio in downtown New York.

The idea came to Urselli, who thought it’d be intriguing to have a meeting of the minds, particularly between those who have never previously collaborated together. What came to fruition is this release, which comes unfiltered with zero overdubs and zero editing.

For their respective parts, Ranaldo played guitar, pedals, and bells; Jarmusch added more guitar, pedals, and mini-synthesizer; Urselli handled bass and laptop duties; and Balázs Pándi brought it all home on drums.

Photographer William Semeraro snapped all the black and white cover photos (see above) in Norway, which explains why the track titles below are all culled from deep Norwegian mythology. Hey, if the shoe fits. What’s more, the CD release comes with two exclusive tracks that nearly total 15 minutes in length.

Consult the tracklisting below, in addition to its cover art. Pre-orders are currently ongoing. Though, if you want to brush up on everything Ranaldo’s accomplished over his incredible life, you might want to thumb through this collection.

Lee Ranaldo/Jim Jarmusch/ Marc Urselli/Balazs Pandi Artwork:

Lee Ranaldo/Jim Jarmusch/ Marc Urselli/Balazs Pandi Tracklist:

01. Gulltoppr

02. Bergelmir

03. Groa

04. Andvari #

05. Haar #

# = CD only release