YouTube star Lilly Singh to replace Carson Daly with A Little Late

Carson Daly is ready for bed. After 17 seasons of Last Call, NBC is finally giving the former MTV VJ the green light to get some much-needed sleep, and better yet, they’ve even found a suitable replacement.
As Variety confirms, YouTube star Lilly Singh will step in as the host of NBC’s 1:35 a.m. talk show with A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The move positions Singh as the only female to currently host a Big 4 late-night talk show.
“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”
Sing will begin to conquer early mornings this September with a mix of in-studio interviews, pre-taped comedy sketches, and other “signature elements,” per NBC. She’ll also serve as executive producer for the series.
“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”
Needless to say, this is a major win for NBC. As IISuperwomanII, Singh has become one of the most successful YouTube star with over 14 million subscribers. Her book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life is a New York Times best-seller and she’s already amassed an impressive film resume with appearances in Bad Moms and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451.
Below you can see her announce the news alongside her new colleagues: The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon and Late Night’s Seth Meyers.
