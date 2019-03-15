YouTube star Lilly Singh to replace Carson Daly with A Little Late

Lilly Sing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Carson Daly is ready for bed. After 17 seasons of Last Call, NBC is finally giving the former MTV VJ the green light to get some much-needed sleep, and better yet, they’ve even found a suitable replacement.

As Variety confirms, YouTube star Lilly Singh will step in as the host of NBC’s 1:35 a.m. talk show with A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The move positions Singh as the only female to currently host a Big 4 late-night talk show.



“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”

Sing will begin to conquer early mornings this September with a mix of in-studio interviews, pre-taped comedy sketches, and other “signature elements,” per NBC. She’ll also serve as executive producer for the series.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Needless to say, this is a major win for NBC. As IISuperwomanII, Singh has become one of the most successful YouTube star with over 14 million subscribers. Her book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life is a New York Times best-seller and she’s already amassed an impressive film resume with appearances in Bad Moms and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451.

Below you can see her announce the news alongside her new colleagues: The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon and Late Night’s Seth Meyers.

