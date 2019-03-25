Lionel Richie announces new album, Live from Las Vegas, and 2019 US tour

Lionel Richie, photo by Philip Cosores

Lionel Richie has a busy summer in the works, with plans for a new album and extensive North American tour.

Richie’s forthcoming effort is titled Live from Las Vegas and sees him celebrating his recent residency in Sin City. His first release for Capitol Records is due out August 23rd and was recorded live during one of his shows at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino’s Zappos Theater. The hits-filled tracklist includes “Truly”, “Three Times a Lady”, “Brick House”, “Say You, Say Me”, and, of course, “Hello”.



As for Richie’s corresponding “Hello Tour”, the trek officially kicks off May 28th in Sugar Land, Texas and stretches all the way until August 30th, where it wraps up at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul. Along the way, the music legend and American Idol judge will visit cities like Jacksonville, Detroit, Toronto, Tampa, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Portland. The 69-year-old Richie also has back-to-back dates scheduled for New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, as well as a date at the legendary Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.

“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans. Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party,” Richie gushed in a statement.

Tickets for most tour dates go on sale to the public Friday, March 29th, on Richie’s official website. They can also be purchased here.

Below, find the full tracklist for Live from Las Vegas, followed by Richie’s complete tour schedule.

Live from Las Vegas Tracklist:

01. Easy – My Love

02. Truly

03. You Are

04. Stuck on You

05. Dancing on the Ceiling

06. Three Times a Lady

07. Sail On

08. Brick House

09. Hello

10. Say You, Say Me

11. We are the World

12. All Night Long

13. Fancy Dancer #

14. Sweet Love #

15. Lady You Bring Me Up #

13. Running with the Night $

14. Penny Lover $

15. Just to Be Close $

# = Deluxe Edition

$ = Target Edition

Lionel Richie 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10-12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

05/28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/30 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

06/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

06/11-12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

06/14 – Springfield, IL @ The Bank of Springfield Center

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

06/30 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Amphitheatre

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/10 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

07/12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

07/13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

07/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center

07/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/23 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

07/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

07/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre Wynn

08/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre Wynn

08/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

08/20 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

08/24 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford University

08/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

