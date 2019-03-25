Lionel Richie announces new album, Live from Las Vegas, and 2019 US tour

Lionel Richie has a busy summer in the works, with plans for a new album and extensive North American tour.
Richie’s forthcoming effort is titled Live from Las Vegas and sees him celebrating his recent residency in Sin City. His first release for Capitol Records is due out August 23rd and was recorded live during one of his shows at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino’s Zappos Theater. The hits-filled tracklist includes “Truly”, “Three Times a Lady”, “Brick House”, “Say You, Say Me”, and, of course, “Hello”.
As for Richie’s corresponding “Hello Tour”, the trek officially kicks off May 28th in Sugar Land, Texas and stretches all the way until August 30th, where it wraps up at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul. Along the way, the music legend and American Idol judge will visit cities like Jacksonville, Detroit, Toronto, Tampa, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Portland. The 69-year-old Richie also has back-to-back dates scheduled for New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, as well as a date at the legendary Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.
“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans. Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party,” Richie gushed in a statement.
Tickets for most tour dates go on sale to the public Friday, March 29th, on Richie’s official website. They can also be purchased here.
Below, find the full tracklist for Live from Las Vegas, followed by Richie’s complete tour schedule.
Live from Las Vegas Tracklist:
01. Easy – My Love
02. Truly
03. You Are
04. Stuck on You
05. Dancing on the Ceiling
06. Three Times a Lady
07. Sail On
08. Brick House
09. Hello
10. Say You, Say Me
11. We are the World
12. All Night Long
13. Fancy Dancer #
14. Sweet Love #
15. Lady You Bring Me Up #
13. Running with the Night $
14. Penny Lover $
15. Just to Be Close $
# = Deluxe Edition
$ = Target Edition
Lionel Richie 2019 Tour Dates:
05/10-12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
05/28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/30 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
06/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
06/11-12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
06/14 – Springfield, IL @ The Bank of Springfield Center
06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
06/30 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Amphitheatre
07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/10 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion
07/12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
07/13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
07/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center
07/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/23 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
07/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
07/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre Wynn
08/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre Wynn
08/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
08/20 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
08/24 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford University
08/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
For more Richie, head here to buy all his release on vinyl.