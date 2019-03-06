Liquid Sky score landing on vinyl for first time in 35 years

There is no other movie like Liquid Sky. Slava Tuskerman’s 1982 sci-fi cult classic is a one-of-a-kind midnight masterpiece, fueled by sex, drugs, and aliens, the kind that don’t demand Speak and Spells but endorphins from heroin-rattled hipsters in New York.
It’s also got one hell of a soundtrack, which is why Mondo got their hands on it. Yes, for the first time in 35 years, Tuskerman’s avant garde score will be available in its original analog format, and naturally, it’s going to look as vivid as the film.
No shit. Not only is the hallucinatory score being pressed to equally hallucinatory Tri-color starburst splatter vinyl, but it’s also getting brand new artwork by artist Jack Hughes, who even sought out the approval of Tuskerman himself.
Mark your calendars, though: The record goes on sale Wednesday, March 13th at 12 p.m. CT via MondoTees.com. Seeing how Nicolas Widing Refn and Lady Gaga are among its many fans, you’re likely to have competition as you hit refresh.
Take a look at the release below, followed by its tracklist and the film’s original trailer.
Liquid Sky Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
Side A
01. Aliens Theme I
02. Aliens Theme II
03. Margaret’s Childhood Theme
04. Noon
05. Afternoon
06. Margaret’s Apartment
07. Fashion Show
08. The Way the Alien Kills
Side B:
10. Margaret’s Apartment II
11. Jimmy’s Theme
12. Seduction of Vincent
13. Sunset
14. Me and My Rhythm Box
15. Night Club I
16. Night Club II
17. Night Club III
18. Katherine in the Club
19. Wordplay