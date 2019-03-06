Liquid Sky score landing on vinyl for first time in 35 years

Anne Carlisle in Liquid Sky (1982)

There is no other movie like Liquid Sky. Slava Tuskerman’s 1982 sci-fi cult classic is a one-of-a-kind midnight masterpiece, fueled by sex, drugs, and aliens, the kind that don’t demand Speak and Spells but endorphins from heroin-rattled hipsters in New York.

It’s also got one hell of a soundtrack, which is why Mondo got their hands on it. Yes, for the first time in 35 years, Tuskerman’s avant garde score will be available in its original analog format, and naturally, it’s going to look as vivid as the film.



No shit. Not only is the hallucinatory score being pressed to equally hallucinatory Tri-color starburst splatter vinyl, but it’s also getting brand new artwork by artist Jack Hughes, who even sought out the approval of Tuskerman himself.

(Read: The 20 Best Sci-Fi Albums: From Misfits to Radiohead)

Mark your calendars, though: The record goes on sale Wednesday, March 13th at 12 p.m. CT via MondoTees.com. Seeing how Nicolas Widing Refn and Lady Gaga are among its many fans, you’re likely to have competition as you hit refresh.

Take a look at the release below, followed by its tracklist and the film’s original trailer.

“Liquid Sky” Vinyl (Mondo) “Liquid Sky” Vinyl (Mondo) “Liquid Sky” Vinyl (Mondo)

Liquid Sky Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

Side A

01. Aliens Theme I

02. Aliens Theme II

03. Margaret’s Childhood Theme

04. Noon

05. Afternoon

06. Margaret’s Apartment

07. Fashion Show

08. The Way the Alien Kills

Side B:

10. Margaret’s Apartment II

11. Jimmy’s Theme

12. Seduction of Vincent

13. Sunset

14. Me and My Rhythm Box

15. Night Club I

16. Night Club II

17. Night Club III

18. Katherine in the Club

19. Wordplay