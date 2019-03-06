Lizzo recreates Anchorman’s infamous flute scene with Este Haim: Watch

Last fall, Lizzo issued the #FluteAndShoot challenge on social media, which Will Ferrell — taking on the role of Ron Burgundy — promptly accepted. Now, the rising musician and accomplished flautist has clapped back at the actor and comedian, Anchorman style.
It all began back when the rapper/singer highlighted her flute skills in a live video of her ripping a solo and then doing BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot” dance. After the clip went viral, Rob Burgundy responded in kind with his own woodwind performance, which Lizzo posted to Instagram.
Catch up on those clips first:
In the latest addition to the saga, the “Good as Hell” singer has posted a clip titled “The Legend of LIZZO”, which finds the flautist performing alongside Este Haim and actor Rightor Doyle. In the video, Lizzo offers a shot-by-shot remake of the famed Anchorman jazz flute scene, complete in all its table-walking, bathroom-invading, flame-throwing glory. However, in the rapper’s version, she solos over “Juice”, the lead single off her forthcoming album, Cuz I Love You.
Check it out below.
For reference, here’s the original Anchorman scene:
Lizzo is set to drop her latest record on April 19th via Atlantic Records, marking her third full-length release. To support Cuz I Love You, the performer will embark on a North American tour that spans April through June. Check out her itinerary below, and get tickets here.
Lizzo 2019 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
05/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra
05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12-13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival
07/19-21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival