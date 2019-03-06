Lizzo recreates Anchorman’s infamous flute scene with Este Haim: Watch

Lizzo's "The Legend of Lizzo"

Last fall, Lizzo issued the #FluteAndShoot challenge on social media, which Will Ferrell — taking on the role of Ron Burgundy — promptly accepted. Now, the rising musician and accomplished flautist has clapped back at the actor and comedian, Anchorman style.

It all began back when the rapper/singer highlighted her flute skills in a live video of her ripping a solo and then doing BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot” dance. After the clip went viral, Rob Burgundy responded in kind with his own woodwind performance, which Lizzo posted to Instagram.



Catch up on those clips first:

HAVE U EVER SEEN A BITCH PLAY FLUTE THEN HIT THE SHOOT? pic.twitter.com/aVy3E6kIVF — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) October 20, 2018

In the latest addition to the saga, the “Good as Hell” singer has posted a clip titled “The Legend of LIZZO”, which finds the flautist performing alongside Este Haim and actor Rightor Doyle. In the video, Lizzo offers a shot-by-shot remake of the famed Anchorman jazz flute scene, complete in all its table-walking, bathroom-invading, flame-throwing glory. However, in the rapper’s version, she solos over “Juice”, the lead single off her forthcoming album, Cuz I Love You.

Check it out below.

For reference, here’s the original Anchorman scene:

Lizzo is set to drop her latest record on April 19th via Atlantic Records, marking her third full-length release. To support Cuz I Love You, the performer will embark on a North American tour that spans April through June. Check out her itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Lizzo 2019 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

05/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12-13 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival

07/19-21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival