Local Natives return with new song “Café Amarillo”: Stream

Local Natives

A few weeks ago, Local Natives revealed that they would soon release their first new music in over two years. The wait is now over, as the Los Angeles-based indie rockers have unveiled a fresh single called “Café Amarillo”, along with its corresponding music video.

The song follows up the band’s 2016 full-length LP, Sunlit Youth, and a handful of singles released throughout 2017. Produced by Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs), “Café Amarillo” is a delightful addition to Local Natives’ catalog. The backbone of the groovy number is its propulsive drumbeat and meandering bass line, with dramatic three-part harmonies, shimmering synths, and minimalist guitar riffs layered on top.



The music video was directed by Van Alpert (Post Malone) and features visuals from Public-Library (Drake, Mac Miller). It finds the band on a road trip, with the five-piece leaving the city, hanging in hotels, and driving through the desert. Intercut with gorgeous panoramic scenes, it complements the tune’s expansive and airy sound. Watch for yourself below.

In mid-February, Local Natives announced their lengthy 2019 “Spiral Choir Tour”, marking their first outing since 2017. Spanning May and June, the indie rockers have 28 dates across North America to kick off the summer. You can get tickets here.

You can also pick up some of Local Natives releases on vinyl here.

Local Natives 2019 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre

06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/28 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival