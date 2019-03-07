Local Natives return with new song “Café Amarillo”: Stream

A few weeks ago, Local Natives revealed that they would soon release their first new music in over two years. The wait is now over, as the Los Angeles-based indie rockers have unveiled a fresh single called “Café Amarillo”, along with its corresponding music video.
The song follows up the band’s 2016 full-length LP, Sunlit Youth, and a handful of singles released throughout 2017. Produced by Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs), “Café Amarillo” is a delightful addition to Local Natives’ catalog. The backbone of the groovy number is its propulsive drumbeat and meandering bass line, with dramatic three-part harmonies, shimmering synths, and minimalist guitar riffs layered on top.
The music video was directed by Van Alpert (Post Malone) and features visuals from Public-Library (Drake, Mac Miller). It finds the band on a road trip, with the five-piece leaving the city, hanging in hotels, and driving through the desert. Intercut with gorgeous panoramic scenes, it complements the tune’s expansive and airy sound. Watch for yourself below.
In mid-February, Local Natives announced their lengthy 2019 “Spiral Choir Tour”, marking their first outing since 2017. Spanning May and June, the indie rockers have 28 dates across North America to kick off the summer. You can get tickets here.
You can also pick up some of Local Natives releases on vinyl here.
Local Natives 2019 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre
06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/28 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival