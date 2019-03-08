Local Natives announce new album, Violet Street, share “When Am I Gonna Lose You?”: Stream

After sharing demos, announcing a tour, and dropping a new single in “Café Amarillo”, Local Natives have formerly announced their highly anticipated follow-up to their 2016 full-length LP, Sunlit Youth. It’s titled Violet Street and due out April 26th via Loma Vista.
Produced by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves), the band’s fifth studio album finds the Silver Lake outfit chewing on the existential question, “With all of the chaos in the world, where do you find your shelter?”
“I got married last year,” says vocalist and guitarist Taylor Rice. “I found myself in an incredible relationship that was great on so many levels, but I always felt like it was going to go away, fall apart, and crumble. This song is me diving into murky emotions of anxiety and doubt in the middle of love and joy.”
In anticipation, the band’s unleashed a new single in “When Am I Gonna Lose You?”, once again channeling its lush sounds through an equally vibrant music video. Directed by Van Alpert and featuring visuals by Public-Library, the clip finds actress Kate Mara wandering through Los Angeles, evoking the likes of Mulholland Drive and The Graduate.
Watch below and peep the cover artwork and tracklist shortly after.
Violet Street Artwork:
Violet Street Tracklist:
01. Vogue
02. When Am I Gonna Lose You
03. Café Amarillo
04. Munich II
05. Megaton Mile
06. Someday Now
07. Shy
08. Garden of Elysian
09. Gulf Shores
10. Tap Dancer
In mid-February, Local Natives announced their lengthy 2019 “Spiral Choir Tour”, marking their first outing since 2017. Spanning May and June, the indie rockers have 28 dates across North America to kick off the summer. You can get tickets here.
You can also pick up some of Local Natives releases on vinyl here.
Local Natives 2019 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre
06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/28 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival