Local Natives announce new album, Violet Street, share “When Am I Gonna Lose You?”: Stream

Local Natives

After sharing demos, announcing a tour, and dropping a new single in “Café Amarillo”, Local Natives have formerly announced their highly anticipated follow-up to their 2016 full-length LP, Sunlit Youth. It’s titled Violet Street and due out April 26th via Loma Vista.

Produced by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves), the band’s fifth studio album finds the Silver Lake outfit chewing on the existential question, “With all of the chaos in the world, where do you find your shelter?”



“I got married last year,” says vocalist and guitarist Taylor Rice. “I found myself in an incredible relationship that was great on so many levels, but I always felt like it was going to go away, fall apart, and crumble. This song is me diving into murky emotions of anxiety and doubt in the middle of love and joy.”

In anticipation, the band’s unleashed a new single in “When Am I Gonna Lose You?”, once again channeling its lush sounds through an equally vibrant music video. Directed by Van Alpert and featuring visuals by Public-Library, the clip finds actress Kate Mara wandering through Los Angeles, evoking the likes of Mulholland Drive and The Graduate.

Watch below and peep the cover artwork and tracklist shortly after.

Violet Street Artwork:

Violet Street Tracklist:

01. Vogue

02. When Am I Gonna Lose You

03. Café Amarillo

04. Munich II

05. Megaton Mile

06. Someday Now

07. Shy

08. Garden of Elysian

09. Gulf Shores

10. Tap Dancer

In mid-February, Local Natives announced their lengthy 2019 “Spiral Choir Tour”, marking their first outing since 2017. Spanning May and June, the indie rockers have 28 dates across North America to kick off the summer. You can get tickets here.

You can also pick up some of Local Natives releases on vinyl here.

Local Natives 2019 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre

06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/28 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival