Lollapalooza 2019 lineup: The Strokes, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala to headline

The Strokes (Robert Altman), Ariana Grande, Tame Impala (Cosores)

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2019 lineup. The Chicago mega fest returns to Grant Park between August 1st and 4th, 2019.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, The Strokes, and Tame Impala top this year’s bill. Other notable acts include Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Flume, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Tenacious D, Death Cab For Cutie, Maggie Rogers, Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra, Gary Clark Jr., Mitski, Sharon Van Etten, Rosalía, Tierra Whack, King Princess, J.I.D, Saba, Denzel Curry, Smino, and Tayla Parx.



Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin, Hozier, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Bring Me the Horizon, Lil Baby and Gunna, Sheck Wes, Rich the Kid, Japanese Breakfast, Francis and the Lights, 6LACK, H.E.R., Sigrid, (Sandy) Alex G, Fantastic Negrito, Fitz & the Tantrums, Calpurnia, and more.

General admission and VIP passes to Lollapalooza are now on sale. Once they sell out, you can grab them here.