Puppies leak Lollapalooza’s 2019 lineup

Pups reveal Lollapalooza's 2019 lineup

Lollapalooza has teamed up with some of Chicago’s most adorable adoptable pups to reveal a portion of its 2019 lineup.

In the below video, dogs from PAWS Chicago unveil 20 of the artists set to play this year’s Lollapalooza. They include Tame Impala, Tenacious D, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Rosalía, J Balvin, Lil Baby and Gunna, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, AJR, and Calpurnia. As a narrator rattles off a series of clues, the pooches slowly reveal the images of the artists in question.



Lollapalooza takes place August 1st-4th in Chicago’s Grant Park A full lineup announcement is expected soon. In the meantime, tickets to the festival are now on sale. And if you’re interested in adopting any of the dogs featured in the video, please contact PAWS Chicago ASAP. They deserve a loving home.