Lori Loughlin fired from Fuller House in wake of college admission scandal

Lori Loughlin

After being charged in connection with the largest college admission scam in American history, actress Lori Loughlin finds herself out of work.

Most notably, Loughlin has been fired from Fuller House, Netflix’s revival of the classic American sitcom Full House. In both series, Loughlin portrayed Rebecca Donaldson, the wife of John Stamos’ character, Jesse Katsopolis. According to TMZ, Loughlin will not appear in the upcoming fifth season of Fuller House.



Loughlin’s extensive relationship with the Hallmark Channel has also come to an end, according to EW. Over the years, Hallmark has served as home to several of Louglin’s projects, including the episodic drama When Calls the Heart, the mystery film series Garage Sale Mysteries, and several original Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel owner Crown Media said in a statement, “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin.”

Louglin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. They’re accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters would be classified as recruits for USC’s crew team, fast-tracking their admittance into the school (Neither daughter ever rowed crew.) Loughlin appeared in federal court on Wednesday and was released on $1 million bond pending trial.