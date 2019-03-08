M83 unveils French horror film soundtrack, Knife + Heart: Stream

M83's Anthony Gonzalez and Nicolas Fromageau

Today, M83 has released soundtrack for the French horror film Knife + Heart, which doubles as a reunion for original members Anthony Gonzalez and Nicolas Fromageau, marking their first collaboration since 2003’s Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts.

M83 is frequently thought of as a solo effort by Gonzalez. However, Fromageau helped co-found the group in 2001 and remained active during their first few years before he eventually left to form his own band Team Ghost. The forthcoming work marks the French electropop duo’s first collaboration since Fromageau’s final record with the band in 2003, Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts. It also follows up M83’s last studio album, 2016’s Junk, and serves as the project’s third soundtrack to date.



Gonzalez (under the banner M83) previously produced two movie soundtracks — his brother Yann Gonzalez’s debut feature You And The Night and Tom Cruise‘s sci-fi flick, Oblivion — in 2013, a full decade after Fromageau’s official departure in 2003.

Knife + Heart, which was also directed by Yann, is the second movie the Gonzalez brothers have collaborated on and M83’s third soundtrack to date. The noir-tinged erotic slasher premiered at Cannes Film Festival last year. The story centers around a gay pornographer living in Paris in the 1970s, following her as she attempts to win back her former lover and avoid a blood-thirsty killer who’s hunting down the cast of the highly ambitious porno she’s producing.

M83’s latest LP sports 27 tracks, including the previously released “Karl” and numbers from Malaria!, La Maison, Pico, and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma. Today, the soundtrack dropped on digital streaming services, though the French duo plans to release the collection on physical formats, including on blood-red double vinyl, on April 26th. Stream the single below, and pre-order the album on M83’s website.

Knife + Heart Artwork:

Knife + Heart Tracklist:

01. Thrash Me (by Malaria!)

02. Corridor

03. Karl

04. Mercedes (by La Maison)

05. Vision 1

06. La Flicaille

07. Filature

08. Malaguena (by Pico)

09. Vision 2

10. Tu M’as Tuée

11. Sauna

12. Voyance

13. Un Couteau Dans Le Coeur

14. Sombre Vision

15. Pyramides

16. Lettre Lois

17. Detective Rachid

18. La Caverne

19. Le Tueur Homo

20. Sauna Cheap Version

21. De Sperme et d’eau Fraiche

22. Hicham

23. Cinéma Kill

24. Vision Finale

25. Love’s Refrain (by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma)

26. Un Couteau Dans Le Coeur – Reprise

27. End Credits

Later in the month, the French film will arrive in the United States with a series of screenings across the country throughout the spring. You can view the full calendar below.

Knife + Heart Screenings:

03/15-03/21 – New York, NY @ The Roxy Cinema Tribeca *

03/15-03/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn *

03/22-03/29– Los Angeles, CA @ Landmark’s Nuart Theatre +

03/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Underground Film Festival

03/27-04/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Alamo Drafthouse Mission *

03/28-03/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland International Film Festival

03/29 – Boston, MA @ WickedQueer

03/29-04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Arena Cinelounge

03/29-04/04 – Yonkers, NY @ Alamo Drafthouse

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge

04/05-04/06 – Detroit, MI @ Landmark’s Main Art Theatre

04/05-04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre ^

04/05-04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Landmark’s Ritz at The Bourse

04/05-04/18 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts

04/12-04/19 – Austin, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar ^

04/13 – Bethlehem, PA @ Frank Banko Alehouse

04/19-04/25 – Denver, CO @ Sie FilmCenter ^

04/19-04/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ FilmBar

04/19-04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ The Loft Cinema

04/23 – Winchester, VA @ Alamo Drafthouse Winchester

04/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PUFF/Reel Q

04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ QFest

05/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Union Cinema ^

05/18 – Iowa City, IA @ FilmScene

* = 35mm screening and Q&A with Yann Gonzalez (March 15 at The Roxy, March 16 at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and March 27 at Alamo Drafthouse Mission)

+ = 35mm screening and Q&A with Yann Gonzalez and co-writer Cristiano Mangione (March 22 and 23 at Nuart Theatre)

^ = 35mm screening (April 5-7 at The Music Box Theatre, April 12-14 at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, April 19-21 at Sie FilmCenter and May 2 at Union Cinema)