Mac DeMarco announces new album, Here Comes the Cowboy, shares “Nobody”: Stream

A new album from Mac DeMarco is slated for release this Spring. Entitled Here Comes the Cowboy, the 13-track LP marks DeMarco’s fourth full-length to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s This Old Dog. A release date has been set for May 10th via DeMarco’s Record Label.
Here Comes The Cowboy was written, tracked, and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles during the first two weeks of an exceptionally rainy January, 2019, according to a press release. Nearly every instrument on the album was played by DeMarco, aside from keyboards on select tracks by touring member and close friend Alec Meen.
In a statement, DeMarco calls the album his “cowboy record,” adding, “Cowboy is a term of endearment to me, I use it often when referring to people in my life. Where I grew up there are many people that sincerely wear cowboy hats and do cowboy activities. These aren’t the people I’m referring to.”
Update: Some fans have accused DeMarco of lifting from Mitski (who recently released Be the Cowboy), but a representative for both musicians says the similarity in album titles is merely coincidental. For her part, Mitski is taking the news in stride. “I’m 100% sure mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!” she tweeted.
As a first listen, DeMarco has shared the album’s first single, “Nobody”, along with its self-directed, rather ghoulish music video. Watch it below.
Pre-orders for Here Comes the Cowboy are ongoing. You can get DeMarco’s past albums on vinyl here.
Here Comes the Cowboy Artwork:
Here Comes the Cowboy Tracklist:
01. Here Comes The Cowboy
02. Nobody
03. Finally Alone
04. Little Dogs March
05. Preoccupied
06. Choo Choo
07. K
08. Heart to Heart
09. Hey Cowgirl
10. On the Square
11. All of Our Yesterdays
12. Skyless Moon
13. Baby Bye Bye
DeMarco has mapped out a lengthy tour in support of Here Comes the Cowboy. See his updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Mac DeMarco 2019 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water
05/07 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
05/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
05/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort
05/22 – San Luis Obisp, CA @ Expo Center
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ^
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory ^
06/14 – Austin, TX @ Long Center Lawn Amphitheater
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
06/29 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland z
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Gotenburg, SE @ Pustervik
07/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
07/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
07/06 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/08 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
07/12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/03 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/06 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
11/10 – Hambrug, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
^ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals