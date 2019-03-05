Mac DeMarco announces new album, Here Comes the Cowboy, shares “Nobody”: Stream

Mac DeMarco, photo by Ben Kaye

A new album from Mac DeMarco is slated for release this Spring. Entitled Here Comes the Cowboy, the 13-track LP marks DeMarco’s fourth full-length to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s This Old Dog. A release date has been set for May 10th via DeMarco’s Record Label.

Here Comes The Cowboy was written, tracked, and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles during the first two weeks of an exceptionally rainy January, 2019, according to a press release. Nearly every instrument on the album was played by DeMarco, aside from keyboards on select tracks by touring member and close friend Alec Meen.



In a statement, DeMarco calls the album his “cowboy record,” adding, “Cowboy is a term of endearment to me, I use it often when referring to people in my life. Where I grew up there are many people that sincerely wear cowboy hats and do cowboy activities. These aren’t the people I’m referring to.”

Update: Some fans have accused DeMarco of lifting from Mitski (who recently released Be the Cowboy), but a representative for both musicians says the similarity in album titles is merely coincidental. For her part, Mitski is taking the news in stride. “I’m 100% sure mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!” she tweeted.

As a first listen, DeMarco has shared the album’s first single, “Nobody”, along with its self-directed, rather ghoulish music video. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Here Comes the Cowboy are ongoing. You can get DeMarco’s past albums on vinyl here.

Here Comes the Cowboy Artwork:

Here Comes the Cowboy Tracklist:

01. Here Comes The Cowboy

02. Nobody

03. Finally Alone

04. Little Dogs March

05. Preoccupied

06. Choo Choo

07. K

08. Heart to Heart

09. Hey Cowgirl

10. On the Square

11. All of Our Yesterdays

12. Skyless Moon

13. Baby Bye Bye

DeMarco has mapped out a lengthy tour in support of Here Comes the Cowboy. See his updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Mac DeMarco 2019 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water

05/07 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

05/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

05/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

05/22 – San Luis Obisp, CA @ Expo Center

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ^

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory ^

06/14 – Austin, TX @ Long Center Lawn Amphitheater

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

06/29 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland z

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Gotenburg, SE @ Pustervik

07/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

07/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

07/06 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/08 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

07/12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/03 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/06 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/10 – Hambrug, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

^ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals