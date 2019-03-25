Machine Head announce 2019 Burn My Eyes tour with classic and new members

Machine Head's Robb Flynn, photo by Raymond Ahner

Machine Head are returning to the stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Burn My Eyes. The Bay Area metal band will go on European and North American tours, playing two sets each night: one that promises Machine Head classics and another in which the band will play Burn My Eyes in its entirety, featuring classic members Logan Mader (guitar) and Chris Kontos (drums).

The announcement comes after Machine Head’s previous lineup fractured after a final tour in 2018. In fact, the band is holding auditions to fill the roles guitarist and drummer vacated by Phil Demmel and Dave McClain, respectively.



The new lineup featuring the yet-to-be-determined new members will play the first classic Machine Head set each night of the tour, while the classic lineup will follow with Burn My Eyes during the second set. Bassist Jared MacEachern, the only holdover from the previous lineup, will play alongside Machine Head leader Robb Flynn for both sets. The band’s 1994 debut album was monumental in the development of groove metal, which emphasized the chugging rhythms and breakdowns of thrash and death metal.

“Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I’m literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be,” Flynn said. “Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive. Having run through deep cuts like ‘Death Church’, and ‘I’m Your God Now’ for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how f*cking heavy our older songs are. This tour is going to be massive.”

Added Kontos, “Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head’s past and future.”

The band opens the tour in Germany on October 5th in Freiburg, continuing across Europe and the UK before ending in Ireland in early November. Those dates are below. The North American leg will follow and extend through December, with dates to be announced soon. More info is available here.

Machine Head 2019 European Tour Dates:

10/05 – Freiburg, DE @ Sick Arena Musikclub

10/07 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/09 – Copenhagen, @ Amager Bio

10/11 – Wuerzburg, DE @ Posthalle

10/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

10/14 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhr Congress

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/16 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/18 – Gdansk, PO @ B90

10/19 – Warsaw, PO @ Progressja

10/20 – Budapest, HU @ Baba Negra

10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex

10/23 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/25 – Milan, IT @ Live Club

10/26 – Padova, IT @ Hall

10/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Lux Expo

10/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/07 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building

11/08 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre