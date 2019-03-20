Maggie Rogers expands 2019 tour schedule

Maggie Rogers, photo by Olivia Bee

At the start of the year, Maggie Rogers arrived with her debut full-length album, Heard It in a Past Life. Now, to support the release, the young indie songstress has added a number of new dates across the second half of 2019.

Focused on North America, the new summer schedule includes a few select dates in the Northeast at the end of July. With August filled with festival appearances like Woodstock 2019 and Lollapalooza, the 24-year-old will begin her fall tour in earnest in mid-September, with five shows along the West Coast, including Berkeley, California’s historic Greek Theatre on September 20th. By way of a handful of Midwest shows at the end of the month where she’ll meet up with supporting act Empress Of, Rogers arrives in New York City for a two-night run at Radio City Music Hall on October 1st and 2nd. Jacob Banks will step in as support to close the trek in Charlotte, Orlando, Nashville, and Austin.



(Read: 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

Tickets go on sale to the general publishing beginning Friday, March 29th, at 10 a.m. local on Rogers’ website. Find her full itinerary below, and check for tickets to all her gigs here.

Maggie Rogers 2019 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

03/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

03/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/23 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water Festival

05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/30 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/16-18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 2019

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! +

09/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

10/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +

10/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann +

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center +

10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem +

10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

10/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Amp ^

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando ^

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory ^

10/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

+ = w/ Empress Of

^ = w/ Jacob Banks

Rogers recently appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Burning”, and teamed up with mentor and friend Florence Welch in London for a rendition of her smash hit, “Leave the Light On”. She also covered Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” during her appearance on The Strombo Show.