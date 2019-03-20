Maggie Rogers expands 2019 tour schedule

At the start of the year, Maggie Rogers arrived with her debut full-length album, Heard It in a Past Life. Now, to support the release, the young indie songstress has added a number of new dates across the second half of 2019.
Focused on North America, the new summer schedule includes a few select dates in the Northeast at the end of July. With August filled with festival appearances like Woodstock 2019 and Lollapalooza, the 24-year-old will begin her fall tour in earnest in mid-September, with five shows along the West Coast, including Berkeley, California’s historic Greek Theatre on September 20th. By way of a handful of Midwest shows at the end of the month where she’ll meet up with supporting act Empress Of, Rogers arrives in New York City for a two-night run at Radio City Music Hall on October 1st and 2nd. Jacob Banks will step in as support to close the trek in Charlotte, Orlando, Nashville, and Austin.
Tickets go on sale to the general publishing beginning Friday, March 29th, at 10 a.m. local on Rogers’ website. Find her full itinerary below, and check for tickets to all her gigs here.
Maggie Rogers 2019 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
03/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
03/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/23 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water Festival
05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)
07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/30 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/16-18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 2019
09/12 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
09/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! +
09/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +
10/01 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +
10/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann +
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center +
10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem +
10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^
10/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Amp ^
10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando ^
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory ^
10/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^
+ = w/ Empress Of
^ = w/ Jacob Banks
Rogers recently appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Burning”, and teamed up with mentor and friend Florence Welch in London for a rendition of her smash hit, “Leave the Light On”. She also covered Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” during her appearance on The Strombo Show.