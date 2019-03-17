Mama June, mother of Honey Boo Boo, arrested for crack cocaine possession

June Shannon, a.k.a. “Mama June” from the TLC reality TV series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was arrested this week and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
TMZ reports that Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested at an Alabama gas station on Wednesday following the report of a domestic incident between the couple. While performing a search of their vehicle, police found crack cocaine, a needle, and a pipe.
Shannon and her daughter, Alana, came to fame on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, which led to their own spin-off series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. After four seasons, Honey Boo Boo was cancelled when Shannon became involved with a registered sex offender. More recently, Shannon starred in WE tv’s From Not To Hot, which chronicled her 300 pound weight loss.