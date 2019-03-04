MANÁ announce 2019 U.S. tour dates [Updated]

Latin rock icons MANÁ have mapped out an extensive US tour, their first such outing in three years. “Rayando El Sol Tour” spans over 20 dates taking place between early September and late November.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 1st via LiveNation. Once they sell out, you can secure them via StubHub. See the full schedule below.
Update: With the initial dates having sold out, MANÁ has added seven additional shows in Los Angeles (9/22), San Jose (9/28), Chicago (10/12), Houston (11/8), Dallas (11/9), Phoenix (11/17), and Oakland (11/30). The newly added dates dates go on sale Friday, March 8th via live LiveNation.
See the full schedule below. You can find tickets to all of MANÁ’s upcoming dates here.
MANÁ 2019 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
09/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/11 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/25 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
The tour is named after MANÁ’s acclaimed single, “Rayando El Sol”, which you can revisit below.