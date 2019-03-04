MANÁ announce 2019 U.S. tour dates [Updated]

MANÁ

Latin rock icons MANÁ have mapped out an extensive US tour, their first such outing in three years. “Rayando El Sol Tour” spans over 20 dates taking place between early September and late November.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 1st via LiveNation. Once they sell out, you can secure them via StubHub. See the full schedule below.



Update: With the initial dates having sold out, MANÁ has added seven additional shows in Los Angeles (9/22), San Jose (9/28), Chicago (10/12), Houston (11/8), Dallas (11/9), Phoenix (11/17), and Oakland (11/30). The newly added dates dates go on sale Friday, March 8th via live LiveNation.

See the full schedule below. You can find tickets to all of MANÁ’s upcoming dates here.

MANÁ 2019 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

09/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/11 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/25 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

The tour is named after MANÁ’s acclaimed single, “Rayando El Sol”, which you can revisit below.