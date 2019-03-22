MARINA embraces nature on new single “Orange Trees”: Stream

MARINA's "Orange Trees" music video

The last four years saw Marina and the Diamonds embark on a journey of self-discovery. The process of looking inward yielded a new name, MARINA, as well as a double album of new music titled LOVE+FEAR.

Her first LP under the moniker, it’s being previewed today with new single “Orange Trees”. The sunny, feel-good number is an ode to the beauty of Earth’s natural wonders. It was produced by Oscar Gorres of Wolf Cousins production (Taylor Swift) and co-written by MARINA herself.



The track’s accompanying music visual follows MARINA as she revels in all that Mexico’s landscape has to offer — the breathtaking coasts, vivid flora, and more. Grammy-winning music video director Sophie Muller (Beyoncé, Radiohead) shot the entire piece on location.

Check it out below.

For more of LOVE+FEAR, revisit “Superstar”. The new LP is scheduled to hit shelves April 26th. In anticipation, stock up on all of MARINA’s (real name Marina Diamandis) vinyl releases from the past by heading here.

LOVE+FEAR will be supported with various tours throughout 2019. Tickets can be purchased here.