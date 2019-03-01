Menu
MARINA shines like a “Superstar” on new song: Stream

The Welsh artist formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds is gearing up to release a new LP next month

on March 01, 2019, 12:42pm
MARINA

Following a four-year hiatus dedicated to self-discovery, Marina and the Diamonds has reinvented herself as simply MARINA. On April 26th, the Welsh pop singer will release her first album under the new moniker.

Titled LOVE+FEAR, it’s a double LP that’s being previewed today with “Superstar”. A spare piano assists MARINA’s cavernous, almost operatic, vocals, as she praises the chemistry she and a loved one have created together. Per a statement, the track was co-written by MARINA and Captain Cuts (Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo).

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Check it out below.

LOVE+FEAR will be supported with a series of 2019 tours. First comes a UK outing in the spring, followed by a North American trek in the fall. Purchase tickets to all dates here.

