MARINA shines like a “Superstar” on new song: Stream

Following a four-year hiatus dedicated to self-discovery, Marina and the Diamonds has reinvented herself as simply MARINA. On April 26th, the Welsh pop singer will release her first album under the new moniker.

Titled LOVE+FEAR, it’s a double LP that’s being previewed today with “Superstar”. A spare piano assists MARINA’s cavernous, almost operatic, vocals, as she praises the chemistry she and a loved one have created together. Per a statement, the track was co-written by MARINA and Captain Cuts (Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo).



LOVE+FEAR will be supported with a series of 2019 tours. First comes a UK outing in the spring, followed by a North American trek in the fall. Purchase tickets to all dates here.