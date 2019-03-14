Massive Attack reschedule Mezzanine US tour

Massive Attack

This week was supposed to mark the launch of Massive Attack’s “Mezzanine XXI Tour.” However, due to an undisclosed band member illness, the tour was postponed. Now, the legendary trip-hop outfit has unveiled rescheduled dates for September.

The updated itinerary includes additional dates in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles to go along with the previously planned shows.



Tickets to the previously announced shows will be honored at the new dates. You can also get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

Described by Massive Attack frontman Robert Del Naja as the band’s “own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” the Mezzanine tour features an entirely new audiovisual production from longtime collaborator Adam Curtis. “The show tells the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released: How we have moved into a strange backward-looking world, enclosed by machines that read our data and predict our every move, haunted by ghosts from the past,” explains Curtis.

Previous shows in the UK and Europe have seen Massive Attack joined on stage by Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser and reggae singer Horace Andy. In addition to performing Mezzanine tracks, they’ve covered songs including The Velvet Underground’s “I Found a Reason”, The Cure’s “10:15 Saturday Night”, and Pete Seeger’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”.