Massive Attack postpone Mezzanine US tour “due to illness”

Massive Attack

Fans in North American will have to wait a little longer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Massive Attack’s Mezzanine.

The legendary trip-hop outfit has postponed its upcoming tour “due to illness.”



According to a press release, “the shows will be rescheduled for this fall, with a full announcement to be made on Thursday, March 14th. All current tickets will be valid for the new dates.”

“The band are deeply sorry for any inconvenience and are looking forward to bringing the show to the USA and Canada soon,” the statement adds.

Described by Massive Attack frontman Robert Del Naja as the band’s “own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” the Mezzanine tour features an entirely new audiovisual production from longtime collaborator Adam Curtis. “The show tells the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released: How we have moved into a strange backward-looking world, enclosed by machines that read our data and predict our every move, haunted by ghosts from the past,” explains Curtis.

Previous shows in the UK and Europe have seen Massive Attack joined on stage by Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser and reggae singer Horace Andy. In addition to performing Mezzanine tracks, they’ve covered songs including The Velvet Underground’s “I Found a Reason”, The Cure’s “10:15 Saturday Night”, and Pete Seeger’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”.

Update: According to a representative, Massive Attack is still confirmed to appear at Ceremonia Festival in Toluca, Mexico on April 6th.

Massive Attack 2019 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

03/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Temple

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/06 – Toluca, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

Watch video of Massive Attack’s concert in France from earlier this year: