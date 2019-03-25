Megadeth’s Megacruise adds Queensrÿche, Suicidal Tendencies, Death Angel, and more

Megacruise.com

Megadeth will embark on their inaugural Megacruise this fall, headlining alongside previously announced thrash metal legends Anthrax, Testament, and Overkill, among others. Today, the band just announced additional acts for the cruise, including Queensrÿche, Suicidal Tendencies, Death Angel, Sacred Reich, Toothgrinder, and Megadeth tribute band MecaniX.

The cruise departs on the Norwegian Jewel in Los Angeles on October 13th, 2019, stopping at two ports of call in San Diego, California, and Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to L.A. on October 18th. There will also be a pre-party in L.A. with details to be announced.



The new acts fill out a lineup that also features DragonForce, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi. In addition to the music, the cruise promises artist Q&As, music clinics, theme nights, and all typical cruise-y luxuries (meals, jacuzzis, casinos, etc.). Cabins are still available with prices ranging from $875 to $4,899 per person at Megacruise.com.

With the addition of Death Angel, fresh off their new single, the lineup features a number of acts appearing in the forthcoming documentary Murder in the Front Row, which tells the story of the Bay Area thrash-metal scene and will premiere next month in San Francisco.

It’s also a lively season for Megadeth themselves, with a new album in the making and an upcoming North American trek supporting Ozzy Osbourne (tickets available here). Megadeth also just unleashed the career-spanning anthology Warheads on Foreheads this past Friday, with plans to release a companion 350-page graphic novel, Death by Design, in June.