Members of UK indie band Her’s killed in car crash

Her's

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, the duo behind Liverpool, UK indie rock band Her’s, were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

The crash occurred as the band was traveling to a show in Santa Ana, California, according to a statement from their record label, Heist or Hit.



The band’s tour manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, was also killed in the crash.

“Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label,” Heist or Hit said in a statement. “As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.”

“Musically, Her’s were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish. They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans,” the statement continued. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet. Everyone here at the label is overwhelmed and distraught. We have lost our friends and the world has been denied their talent.”

Her’s was amidst the second leg of a North American tour in support of their debut album, Invitation to Her’s.