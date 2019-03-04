Metallica perform emotional song “Here Comes Revenge” for first time ever in concert: Watch

Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel

After 30-plus years together, Metallica would be forgiven for grinding through the same set night after night on their current “Worldwired Tour”. But to their credit, the thrash metal icons are keeping things interesting, mixing in old and new material as the spirit moves them.

On Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, the metal legends were inspired to break out “Here Comes Revenge,” a song they’ve never played live before.



One of the highlights of their most recent album, 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, the song was inspired by the death of a Metallica fan who was killed by a drunk driver, and her parents who started listening to the band and attending their concerts as a way to stay connected to their daughter.

According to an interview for Virgin Radio (via Blabbermouth), frontman James Hetfield explained that he wrote it as an attempt to “put myself in their shoes.”

“It just hit me: ‘How can you guys find something positive in the world to connect you to your daughter again’ — which was Metallica, the music she loved — instead of just snapping and wanting to just become bitter and attack whoever did this?,” Hetfield continued. “So I’m kinda putting myself in those shoes and how revenge must feel really powerful and great to do, but it doesn’t satisfy that urge.”

Watch fan-filmed video of the performance below:

Metallica wrap up the second North American leg of their “WorldWired Tour” this month, including tonight’s performance at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, before heading to Europe for a long run of dates starting in May. The European tour, featuring support from Ghost, is set to conclude at the Palastzelt Maimarktgelände in Mannheim, Germany on August 25th. Tickets for all upcoming Metallica shows can be purchased here.

In between those runs, the band will be heading to Oracle Park on April 26th to participate in the 7th annual “Metallica Night” with the San Francisco Giants.