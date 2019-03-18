Metallica and San Francisco Symphony announce 20th anniversary “S&M2” concert

Metallica's James Hetfield, photo by Raymond Ahner

Twenty years ago, Metallica collaborated with the San Francisco Symphony for an unprecedented live collaboration that polarized fans with its altered approach to heavy metal. The resulting live album, S&M, notched the band a Grammy for Best Instrumental Rock Performance (“The Call of Ktulu”). To celebrate the anniversary, the band and the symphony are getting back together for “S&M2” on September 7th at the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco.

The show will be the opening event for the new 18,000-plus capacity arena that will serve as the new home for the Golden State Warriors. The “S&M2” concert was announced with a press conference that saw Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield standing alongside the likes of San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Warriors Owner Joe Lacob, illustrating the importance of both the band and the stadium to the city.



It’s been a particularly rewarding period for Metallica, who plan to release a new album sooner than the past two LPs despite still riding the hype from 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct and playing rigorous live dates, including their North American tour closer last week in Michigan.

Conceptually, the live performance will include the arrangements of the original S&M concerts, along with new renditions of songs the band has released since then, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will make a special appearance in his final season as music director of the symphony, conducting a part of the show.

An ecstatic Ulrich said: “The fact that San Francisco is finally getting a much needed world-class arena, the fact that Metallica get to be part of the opening celebration, the fact that we get to revisit S&M 20 years later, and the fact that we get to share the stage not only with the San Francisco Symphony once again, but with the legend himself, MTT, as he kicks off his final year as music director here in San Francisco. This is mind-blowingly awesome… bring it on ASAP!!!”

Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, March 22nd, at 10 a.m. PT through Chase Center. You can also pick up tickets for the special concert, as well as all of Metallica’s upcoming shows, at StubHub.

Watch the full press conference below: