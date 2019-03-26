Metallica to play second “S&M2” show for fan-club members after ticket bot fiasco

Metallica, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Metallica have announced a second “S&M2” concert in San Francisco for fan-club members after bots bought up tickets for the initial show in seconds. Needless to say, diehard fans were disgruntled when tickets appeared on secondhand sites for thousands of dollars.

“We’ve heard you and we’ve learned from our missteps with this particular ticket on sale,” read a statement on the band’s website. “We’re working to make this right.”



The second performance will take place Sunday, September 8th, two days after the first show. Tickets sales will be available exclusively to those in Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, except for a small amount allocated to Golden State Warriors ticket holders per contractual obligations. The first show will mark the grand opening of the new Chase Center, which will serve as the new home of the Warriors.

“The second show gives us a chance to celebrate in a unique and very special way with all of you, the die-hard Fifth Members,” the statement read. “We’re all huddled at Metallica HQ now working out a plan to give every one of you the most fair and equal chance at obtaining tickets (and to do everything possible to keep the bots from getting any). … This is going to take a little time to get as close to foolproof as we can get it, so please sit tight for a few more days and we’ll be back with more details.”

The statement advised fans to “watch this space” for further announcements regarding ticket sales for fan club members.

The previously announced “S&M2” concert is Metallica’s first performance of their orchestral metal collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony in 20 years, marking the anniversary of the initial 1999 shows and live album release. The two new gigs will include the arrangements of the original “S&M” concerts, along with new renditions of songs the band has released since then, with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas making a special appearance in his final season as music director of the symphony, conducting a part of the show.

In other news, Metallica are hoping to turn around a follow up to 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct in a shorter time than their past couple efforts, and will tour Europe with Ghost in the months prior to the “S&M2” concerts. Tickets are available for those shows here.