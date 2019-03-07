Metallica and Slipknot join forces for 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand

Metallica, photo by Amy Price / Slipknot, photo by David Brendan Hall

Two of metal’s biggest acts are teaming up for a tour Down Under, as Metallica will headline six-date jaunt in October with special guests Slipknot.

Metallica announced the tour today (March 7th) via their official website, and it will mark the first time in six years that the legendary thrash metal band will play Australia, and first time in nine years that they will descend upon New Zealand.



The tour kicks off October 17th in Perth, Australia, and ends with a Halloween show on October 31st in Aukland, New Zealand. Tickets go on sale March 18th to the general public, with fan club pre-sales beginning March 12th. See the full itinerary below.

“This trip represents another new adventure for us during the WorldWired tour,” stated Metallica. “It will be the first time we have ever headlined stadiums in Australia and New Zealand. To help us celebrate, our friends in Slipknot will be joining us for the journey.”

Both bands will be road warriors leading up the trip Down Under. Metallica are currently in the midst of a North American tour leg that will be followed by an extensive European trek with Ghost.

Slipknot, meanwhile, just announced a North American summer trek, dubbed “Knotfest Roadshow”, which also features Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. Prior to that, Slipknot will be rocking the European festival circuit in June.

Metallica and Slipknot Australia / New Zealand Tour Dates:

10/17 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

10/20 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval

10/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

10/26 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium

10/29 – Brisbane, AU @ QSAC

10/31 – Auckland, NZ – Mt. Smart Stadium