Unreleased Michael Hutchence recordings to appear in new INXS documentary Mystify

Michael Hutchence of INXS

The spirit of Michael Hutchence shall live on. As Billboard reports, two previously unheard recordings from the late INXS frontman will appear on the soundtrack to a forthcoming documentary centered around his life and legacy titled, Mystify.

The documentary, which takes its name from the fifth and final single from INXS’ blockbuster 1987 album Kick, will premiere at next month’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The band’s go-to music video director Richard Lownstein helmed the project.



“There will be many insights revealed about Michael’s life and his music,” stated Chris Murphy, chairman and founder of Petrol Records and creative director and global strategist for INXS, “which will create interesting conversations. Movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born remind us of the extraordinary contributions that are made to popular culture when movies and music are creatively intertwined, and I am proud to say Mystify will be another great example.”

Further details for the soundtrack have yet to be revealed, though Murphy hinted that the release will “showcase the musical talents of Michael’s song writing and velvet lyrics” and “weave recently discovered, and never-before heard, covers performed by Michael” with a smorgasbord of INXS hits.

Hutchence recorded 10 albums with INXS before his untimely death at the age of 37 on November 22, 1997. In the years following, the band has since performed with a number of singers, including J.D. Fortune, who won the gig after competing on the CBS reality show Rock Star: INXS in 2005.

Revisit the band’s gorgeous music video for “Never Tear Us Apart” below and make sure to add some ’80s pop to your vinyl collection. Kick is an absolute, must-own album.