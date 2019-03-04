Michael Jackson Estate counters Leaving Neverland premiere with release of concert film

Michael Jackson - Live In Bucharest (The Dangerous Tour)

On Sunday night, HBO aired the first part of Leaving Neverland, a new four-hour documentary chronicling the sexual abuse allegations levied against Michael Jackson. In an act of counter programming, the Michael Jackson Estate has released a full-length concert film through YouTube.

Live In Bucharest (The Dangerous Tour) captures Jackson’s performance at the Bucharest National Stadium on October 1st, 1992, during the first leg of the “Dangerous World Tour.” You can watch it here.



The Jackson Estate will release a second concert film, Live at Wembley Stadium, on Monday night to counter part two of Leaving Neverland. Both concert films are “available for a limited time.”

Don’t miss the magic from the King of Pop himself! Immerse yourself in Michael Jackson. Live in Bucharest and Live at Wembley Stadium available for a limited time on Michael Jackson’s @youtube! Watch Now – https://t.co/fnD2IonLsP pic.twitter.com/z9heNX3AGP — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) March 4, 2019

The Michael Jackson Estate has called Leaving Neverland “an admittedly one-sided, sensationalist program” and threatened legal action if HBO went ahead with the premiere. HBO, unfazed by the threats, said the film “absolutely” met the network’s standards and went forward with its airing as planned.