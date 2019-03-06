Michelle Obama to launch 2019 arena tour, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel to moderate

Becoming Michelle Obama

Next week, former First Lady Michelle Obama will kick off another leg of dates in promotion of her memoir, Becoming Michelle Obama. As was the case for her inaugural run late last year, Obama will participate in conversations moderated by celebrities, activists, politicians, and more.

As announced today, late-night hosts Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will all take a turn as moderator during the upcoming 18-date tour. O’Brien will sit down with Obama in Milwaukee on March 14th; Kimmel will lead a discussion in Tacoma, WA on March 24th; and Colbert will moderate events in London and Nashville on April 14th and May 12th, respectively.



Other confirmed moderators include 2 Dope Queens Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, chef Rachel Ray, news anchors Robin Roberts and Gayle King, and former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Check out the full tour schedule below, and get your tickets here.

Michelle Obama 2018-2019 Book Tour Dates:

03/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Michele Norris)

03/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre (Conan O’Brien)

03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre (Carla Hall)

03/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Sam Krass)

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena (Robin Roberts)

03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (Robin Roberts)

03/24 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (Jimmy Kimmel)

04/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Rachel Ray)

04/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe (Phoebe Robinson)

04/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum (Phoebe Robinson)

04/14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena (Stephen Colbert)

04/16 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena (Isha Sesay)

04/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Isha Sesay)

05/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (Varlerie Jarrett)

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Phoebe Robinson)

05/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center (Jessica Williams)

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Gayle King)

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (Stephen Colbert)