Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Middle Kids announce New Songs For Old Problems EP, share “Real Thing”: Stream

The six-song EP continues the trio's brand of emphatic, guitar-forward indie pop.

by
on March 28, 2019, 1:23pm
0 comments
Middle Kids announce new EP New Songs For Old Problems, share "Real Thing", photo by Maclay Heriot
Middle Kids, photo by Maclay Heriot

On a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Hannah Joy of Middle Kids revealed the band has some surprising fans, like Will Arnett. It looks like they’re gearing up to earn some more listeners, too, because they have a brand new EP on the way.

New Songs For Old Problems, the upcoming EP, will drop on May 24th via Domino. The six-song EP will see the trio continue their brand of emphatic, guitar-forward indie pop. This EP comes after the band’s popular debut album, Lost Friends.

(Read: Middle Kids break down their debut album, Lost Friends, Track by Track)

This announcement also comes with a brand new single called “Real Thing” about each person’s “lifelong quest for meaning,” according to Joy. “It’s the quiet, persistent voice in the stillness that constantly checks to see if you truly think you’ve found the thing you’re looking for.”

“Real Thing” begins with solemn-sounding guitar tremolo and Joy’s powerful vocal sighs. Once the chorus hits, though, all three members join forces to create a bittersweet melody backed up with fuzzed-out guitar. It’s layered and effortless — the type of music Middle Kids made a name for themselves with. The song also comes with a music video directed by Marie Pangaud. Check it out below.

New Songs For Old Problems EP Artwork:

Middle Kids album art New Songs for Old Problems, Real Thing

New Songs For Old Problems EP Tracklist:
01. Beliefs & Prayers
02. Salt Eyes
03. Needle
04. Real Thing
05. Call Me Snowflake
06. Big Softy

Middle Kids are also touring in support of Local Natives this spring. Check out those tour dates below.

Middle Kids 2019 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre ^
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^
06/01 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE ^
06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
06/07  Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater ^
06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater ^
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre ^
06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^
06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

^ = w/ Local Natives

Previous Story
Album Review: Whitechapel Shine Within the Emotional Depths of The Valley
Next Story
Ariana Grande teases new song with Victoria Monét, “Monopoly”, coming Monday
No comments