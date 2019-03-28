Middle Kids announce New Songs For Old Problems EP, share “Real Thing”: Stream

Middle Kids, photo by Maclay Heriot

On a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Hannah Joy of Middle Kids revealed the band has some surprising fans, like Will Arnett. It looks like they’re gearing up to earn some more listeners, too, because they have a brand new EP on the way.

New Songs For Old Problems, the upcoming EP, will drop on May 24th via Domino. The six-song EP will see the trio continue their brand of emphatic, guitar-forward indie pop. This EP comes after the band’s popular debut album, Lost Friends.



(Read: Middle Kids break down their debut album, Lost Friends, Track by Track)

This announcement also comes with a brand new single called “Real Thing” about each person’s “lifelong quest for meaning,” according to Joy. “It’s the quiet, persistent voice in the stillness that constantly checks to see if you truly think you’ve found the thing you’re looking for.”

“Real Thing” begins with solemn-sounding guitar tremolo and Joy’s powerful vocal sighs. Once the chorus hits, though, all three members join forces to create a bittersweet melody backed up with fuzzed-out guitar. It’s layered and effortless — the type of music Middle Kids made a name for themselves with. The song also comes with a music video directed by Marie Pangaud. Check it out below.

New Songs For Old Problems EP Artwork:

New Songs For Old Problems EP Tracklist:

01. Beliefs & Prayers

02. Salt Eyes

03. Needle

04. Real Thing

05. Call Me Snowflake

06. Big Softy

Middle Kids are also touring in support of Local Natives this spring. Check out those tour dates below.

Middle Kids 2019 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre ^

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^

06/01 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

06/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater ^

06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater ^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre ^

06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

^ = w/ Local Natives