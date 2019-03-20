Missy Elliott joins Lizzo on new track “Tempo”: Stream

Missy Elliot (photo by Philip Cosores) and Lizzo (photo by Ben Kaye)

As if we needed more proof of Lizzo’s meteoric rise, she’s now back with the stamp of approval from a hip-hop legend. Her new song “Tempo”, the latest taste of the forthcoming Cuz I Love You, features an enthusiastic appearance from the Misdemeanor herself, Missy Elliott.

The slapping ’90s beat is perfect for Missy, which is exactly what Lizzo thought when she first heard the track. “I was like, ‘I hope she blesses me with a verse,'” the “Boys” artist told Beats 1’s Travis Mills of reaching out to the iconic rapper. “Like, you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they gonna send it back.”



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

Send it back she did, adding bars like “Ice on my neck like brrr/ I’m big-boned with nice curves/ Look at me, I know I look grrrd.” Her lyrics fall right in line with the thick girl anthem that has Lizzo spitting on the chorus, “Slow song, they for skinny hoes/ Can’t move all of this here to one of those/ I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo.”

Listen to “Tempo” below.

“Tempo” follows the throwback party bopper “Juice” and the stunning ballad “Cuz I Love You”, with all three tracks well summarizing Lizzo’s breadth of talent. We’ll get to hear it all when Cuz I Love You drops April 12th.

Lizzo will support the release on a North American tour, tickets for which can be found here.