Mitski on Mac DeMarco: “I’m 100% sure Mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!”

Mitski and Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this morning, Mac DeMarco announced the release of his new album, Here Comes the Cowboy, which immediately brought to mind Mitski’s own recent opus, Be the Cowboy. Some fans have accused DeMarco of lifting from Mitski, but a representative for both musicians says the similarity in album titles is merely coincidental.

The representative told Pitchfork that DeMarco has never listened to Mitski’s Be the Cowboy (WHAT?!?!?) and only learned about her album and song title after settling on his own album title and single.



For her part, Mitski is taking the news in stride. “I’m 100% sure mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!” she tweeted. “What’s wild is we have the same PR, so I LOVE my personal conspiracy theory that she heard the album+track titles but kept quiet thinking maybe some Mac fans will mistakenly find me loll.” Mitski went on to thank DeMarco “for the laugh” and wished him a “happy release!” Later, she added, “my god, why is everyone mad? i’m laughing!”

haha! I'm 100% sure mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious! What's wild is we have the same PR, so I LOVE my personal conspiracy theory that she heard the album+track titles but kept quiet thinking maybe some Mac fans will mistakenly find me loll https://t.co/qSTDXJBHjK — mitski (@mitskileaks) March 5, 2019

Anyway thanks for the laugh, Mac! Happy release! — mitski (@mitskileaks) March 5, 2019

my god, why is everyone mad? i'm laughing! — mitski (@mitskileaks) March 5, 2019

In a press release announcing the album’s release, DeMarco called Here Comes the Cowboy his “cowboy record,” explaining, “Cowboy is a term of endearment to me, I use it often when referring to people in my life. Where I grew up, there are many people that sincerely wear cowboy hats and do cowboy activities. These aren’t the people I’m referring to.”

DeMarco’s Here Comes the Cowboy arrives May 10th. Mitski’s Be the Cowboy is out now, and it’s one of our favorite records in recent memory.