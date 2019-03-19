Mitski adds new North American summer tour dates

At the start of the year, Mitski kicked off her world tour in support of Be the Cowboy, which snagged the title of Consequence of Sound’s best album of 2018. Now, the indie rocker has added a number of new shows across the summer.

While January and February found Mitski performing in Asia and Australia, she’ll return stateside at the end of the month for a run of shows in the Midwest and South. For the newly added dates, the “Geyser” (which, incidentally, also made our 2018 year-end list) singer-songwriter will route through the Northeast, Texas, Colorado, and the West Coast from May through July. The trek includes her debut appearance on Austin City Limits TV, as well as stops at Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle.

Find the full itinerary below, and snag tickets here. To prep for the shows, grab some Mitski vinyl here.

Mitski 2019 Tour Dates:

03/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

03/ 31 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

04/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *

04/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

04/05 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival *

04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads *

04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

04/09 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

04/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

04/11 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre *

04/13 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/14 – Gainesville, FL @08 Seconds *

04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

04/17 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

04/18 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

04/19 – Baltimore, MA @ Rams Head Live! *

04/20 – Norths Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, MASS MoCA *

05/24 – 05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #

06/04 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

06/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

06/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

07/19-21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/26-28 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/17 – Porto, PT @ Paredes De Coura

08/30-09/01 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

08/29-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* = w/ Jay Som

& = w/ Death Cab For Cutie

% = w/ Julianna Barwick

# = w/ Dilly Dally