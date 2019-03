Tame Impala (Ben Kaye) and Vampire Weekend (Paul R. Giunta)

Mo Pop has revealed its 2019 lineup. The annual Detroit music festival returns to West RiverFront Park from July 27th-28th.

Tame Impala and Vampire Weekend top a lineup also featuring Lizzo, Kali Uchis, Noname, King Princess, Snail Mail, J.I.D, The Story So Far, Ella Mai, and more.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit the festival’s website for more details.