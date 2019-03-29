Modest Mouse return with first new song in four years “Poison the Well”: Stream

Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye

Modest Mouse are back.

The North Western indie rockers last dropped an album in 2015 with Strangers to Ourselves. Today, they’ve shared their first new music since then in the form of a new single “Poison the Well”.



Full of the group’s trademark jerky indie, but with a subtle a gothic edge thanks to some sneaky synthesizers and a vamping violin. Frontman Isaac Brock also adds a particular lilt to his delivery as he bellows, “Medicine makers they are trying to kill us/ They know how to cure us, but they bet that’s bad for business now.” Take a listen below.

<

Following its digital release, “Poison the Well” will be released on Record Store Day (April 13th) on a triangular mint-green 7-inch back with another unreleased track on the B-side. In September, Modest Mouse will hit the road for a lengthy North American tour alongside The Black Keys. Find tickets to those upcoming shows here, and stock up on past vinyl released from the band here.