Monsta X reveal details of upcoming American tour

Monsta X

South Korean boy band Monsta X are set to embark on their “We Are Here World Tour”. An American leg, including dates in Brazil, Mexico, and the US, is set to kick off in July and run thorough August.

Today, Monsta X revealed the venues for their upcoming jaunt. Notably, they’re set to headline the Staples Center in Los Angeles on August 10th. Other US cities on the schedule include Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 29th at 4:00 p.m. local time. You can get tickets to all of Monsta X’s upcoming dates here.

Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” Dates:

07/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco Das Americas

07/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metroplitan

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

07/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

In January, Monsta X released their sophomore album, Take.2 We Are Here. Watch the video for lead single “Alligator”: