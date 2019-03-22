Monsta X releases English version of “Play It Cool”: Stream

South Korean boy band Monsta X are set to tour the US this summer. In anticipation, they’ve unveiled a new English version of their hit single, “Play It Cool”. Take a listen below.
A collaboration with Steve Aoki, the original Korean version was featured on the band’s latest album, Take.2 We Are Here, which was released last month.
Tickets to Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, March 29th at 4:00 p.m. local time. You can get tickets to all of Monsta X’s upcoming dates here.
Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” Dates:
07/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco Das Americas
07/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metroplitan
07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre
07/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center