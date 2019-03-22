Monsta X releases English version of “Play It Cool”: Stream

Monsta X

South Korean boy band Monsta X are set to tour the US this summer. In anticipation, they’ve unveiled a new English version of their hit single, “Play It Cool”. Take a listen below.

A collaboration with Steve Aoki, the original Korean version was featured on the band’s latest album, Take.2 We Are Here, which was released last month.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tickets to Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, March 29th at 4:00 p.m. local time. You can get tickets to all of Monsta X’s upcoming dates here.

Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” Dates:

07/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco Das Americas

07/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metroplitan

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

07/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center